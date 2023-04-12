Russia conducts test launch of intercontinental ballistic missile

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry conducted a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile, Russian state-controlled media reported on April 11.

The missile was reportedly launched from the Kapustin Yar rocket launch complex in Russia's southern Astrakhan Oblast and hit a target at a training ground in Kazakhstan.

Earlier on March 29, the Russian Defense Minsitry announced that strategic military training had begun with the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile system.

Yars, or RS-24, is a strategic solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile system. It was adopted by the Russian Federation in 2009 and has a stated range of 11,000 kilometers and an explosive power equivalent to a million tons of TNT.

Russian propagandists claim that no air defense system is capable of shooting the missiles down, which are each capable of completely destroying a small city.