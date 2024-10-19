Uncover what's happening in the territories under Russian occupation
Russia strikes Zaporizhzhia, injuring 10

by Olena Goncharova October 20, 2024 12:29 AM 1 min read
Russia attacked the city of Zaporizhzhia on the evening of Oct. 19, causing damages to residential buildings and nearby shops. (National Police of Ukraine / Telegram) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

At least 10 people were wounded in an aerial bomb attack on central Zaporizhzhia on the evening of Oct. 19, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov.

The National Police confirmed that Russian forces carried out three air strikes on Zaporizhzhia using high-explosive bombs. The blasts partially destroyed a residential building and caused damage to nearby shops, a car wash, a shopping center warehouse, and several vehicles.

Two girls, aged nine and 13, are among the injured and are receiving urgent medical care, Fedorov added via his Telegram channel.

Zaporizhzhia Oblast in southeastern Ukraine remains a frequent target of Russia's attacks. It is also one of the four oblasts Russia claims to have annexed in September 2022, although Ukrainian forces still control about a third of the oblast, including the regional capital.

Russia has increased its air strikes on Zaporizhzhia, causing numerous civilian casualties and damaging infrastructure. Russian troops began using highly destructive guided aerial bombs against Zaporizhzhia for the first time on Sept. 23. Before that, the city was targeted only with missiles and drones.

Author: Olena Goncharova
