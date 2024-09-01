The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Russia strikes Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, killing 3, injuring 11

by Kateryna Hodunova September 1, 2024 5:07 PM 1 min read
The aftermath of the Russian strikes on Sep. 1, 2024, against the town of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast. (Governor Vadym Filashkin / Telegram)
Russian forces attacked the town of Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast with Uragan rocket launchers on Sep. 1, killing three and injuring 11 people, the National Police reported.

Some of the victims are in serious condition. Their number has not been specified.

Kurakhove is located west of Russian-occupied Donetsk. This sector is one of the hottest spots on the battlefield in Donetsk Oblast, according to Ukraine's military.

Russia hit a residential area and high-rise buildings in the city center. Apartment buildings, houses, and cars were damaged, according to the police.

Emergency services are working at the scene. The number of casualties, as well as the scale of damage are being clarified.

Settlements in Donetsk Oblast suffer from daily Russian strikes due to their proximity to the front line. Heavy fighting continues in Donetsk Oblast as Russia seeks to occupy the entire region.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
