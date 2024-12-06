This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Civilian casualties, Kryvyi Rih
Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih kills 1, injures several, including 6-year-old boy

by Kateryna Hodunova December 6, 2024 5:32 PM 1 min read
A mining station in Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, on June 29, 2022. (Julia Kochetova/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 6, killing at least one man and injuring several others, including a six-year-old boy, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The strike, which occurred around 5 p.m. local time, targeted an administrative building, according to preliminary information.

The boy was hospitalized in moderate-to-severe condition, and the number of casualties is still being confirmed, Lysak said.

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky, remains a frequent target of Russian missile attacks. With a population of about 660,000, it is the second-largest city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, located roughly 70 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of the nearest front-line zone.

On a forgotten part of Ukraine’s front line, Russian forces mass for assault on Dnipro islands
With attention focused on Moscow’s grinding advances in Donbas, and Ukraine’s efforts to hold onto Russian territory in Kursk Oblast, one area of the front lines continues to see daily battles but little coverage. Ukrainian and Russian forces are locked in an ongoing fight over a series of small is…
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
