Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih kills 1, injures several, including 6-year-old boy

Russian forces attacked Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on Dec. 6, killing at least one man and injuring several others, including a six-year-old boy, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

The strike, which occurred around 5 p.m. local time, targeted an administrative building, according to preliminary information.

The boy was hospitalized in moderate-to-severe condition, and the number of casualties is still being confirmed, Lysak said.

Kryvyi Rih, the hometown of President Volodymyr Zelensky, remains a frequent target of Russian missile attacks. With a population of about 660,000, it is the second-largest city in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, located roughly 70 kilometers (40 miles) northwest of the nearest front-line zone.