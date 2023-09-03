Russia strikes Kherson Oblast, kills 1 civilian, injures 5 people

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked a residential area in the town of Bilozerka in Kherson Oblast on Sept. 3, killing a 35-year-old man and injuring his 36-year-old wife and 9-year-old daughter, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported.

The woman and girl were hospitalized. Another civilian, a 37-year-old local resident, suffered facial injuries.

According to Prokudin, Russia also hit one of the districts in the city of Kherson, injuring a 77-year-old man who was also hospitalized.

Kherson and other settlements in the oblast on the western bank of the Dnipro River have been shelled daily since the Russian-occupied part of the Oblast was liberated by Ukrainian forces last November, resulting in regular civilian deaths and damage to property and infrastructure.