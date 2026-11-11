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Russia strikes 6 major power substations, causing outages across Ukraine

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by Sofiia Shakhova
Russia strikes 6 major power substations, causing outages across Ukraine
Workers clear damaged pipework at the Darnytsia Thermal Power Plant following Russian air strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Feb. 4, 2026. (Andrew Kravchenko/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Russian forces struck six major power substations in four Ukrainian oblasts overnight on Nov. 10-11, damaging power lines and disrupting electricity supplies across the country.

The strikes marked a second consecutive night of attacks on major energy infrastructure.

Substations were hit in Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr and Cherkasy oblasts. Power lines were also damaged in Kirovohrad and Rivne oblasts, Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi said.

The attacks put further pressure on Ukraine’s power grid ahead of winter, when demand for electricity and heating typically increases. Damage to major substations can disrupt supplies over large areas, including regions far from the sites directly hit.

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State grid operator Ukrenergo reported outages affecting some consumers in Dnipropetrovsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Rivne, Kharkiv, Odesa, and Chernihiv oblasts. Emergency repair crews are working to restore supplies, while emergency outages remain in effect in Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

The impact is also being felt in the capital. Kyiv will temporarily switch off municipal streetlights to save electricity amid shortages caused by Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. The measure is intended to reserve power for essential city facilities, municipal utility Kyivmisksvitlo said.

The measure applies only to streetlights and does not affect power outage schedules for homes. Lights connected to public warning systems may remain on when electricity is available, until 10 p.m.

In the southeastern city of Kryvyi Rih, Russian forces also struck a district heating facility, disrupting heat supplies to residential buildings. Repair crews are working to restore heating, Koretskyi said.

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Russia's attacks on energyEnergy crisisBlackoutsUkraineEnergy infrastructureBusinessEnergy
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Sofiia Shakhova

Sofiia is a business news reporter at the Kyiv Independent. She is currently completing a Bachelor's Degree in International Business at Technological University Dublin. Sofiia also holds a Bachelor of Economics of Enterprise from the Simon Kuznets Kharkiv National University of Economics. Her research interests include Ukraine’s wartime economy, business development, investment, enterprise economics, and the challenges of economic recovery and reconstruction.

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