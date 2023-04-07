Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia shells Stanislav in Kherson Oblast, injuring 2 children

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 7, 2023 1:01 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled the village of Stanislav in southern Kherson Oblast on the morning of April 7, said Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak.

A Russian projectile reportedly hit a house, broke through the roof, and detonated, wounding a woman and her two children, aged three and ten.

According to the Ukrainian official, the victims were taken to a hospital in Kherson. The mother and her son are in moderate condition, while the daughter is undergoing an operation as she was seriously injured.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the region on the Dnipro River's west bank, such as Stanislav, have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.

3 killed, 17 injured as Russia attacks 9 Ukrainian regions over past 24 hours
Russian troops carried out attacks against nine Ukrainian oblasts over the past 24 hours, Ukraine’s Defense Ministry media center reported on April 7. Three civilians were killed, and 17 more were wounded as of 9 a.m.
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour.
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
