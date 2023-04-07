Russia shells Stanislav in Kherson Oblast, injuring 2 children

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops shelled the village of Stanislav in southern Kherson Oblast on the morning of April 7, said Ukraine's Presidential Office head Andrii Yermak.

A Russian projectile reportedly hit a house, broke through the roof, and detonated, wounding a woman and her two children, aged three and ten.

According to the Ukrainian official, the victims were taken to a hospital in Kherson. The mother and her son are in moderate condition, while the daughter is undergoing an operation as she was seriously injured.

The city of Kherson and other settlements in the region on the Dnipro River's west bank, such as Stanislav, have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since they were liberated by Ukrainian forces in November 2022.

Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.