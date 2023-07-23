Russia shells 6 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled six communities in Sumy Oblast on July 23, firing over 50 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Telegram.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Khotin, Velyka Pysarivka, Nova Sloboda and Seredyna Buda communities.

Russian forces used mortars and guided rockets to target the Bilopillia community located in the central part of the Sumy Oblast. The Khotin community was attacked with grenade launchers and rockets.

No casualties have been reported following the shelling. There was no information on the damage in the region at the time of the publication.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.