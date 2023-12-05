Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 5, firing 15 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

The communities of Bilopillia, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Esman, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, and Sveska came under fire.

The Russian military targeted different communities with rocket, mortar, and grenade launcher attacks, while also dropping mines onto a settlement.

The administration recorded 94 explosions throughout the day.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka experienced the most intense attacks, with 40 explosions recorded in the area. The community is home to approximately 3,900 residents and is located just seven kilometers west of the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.