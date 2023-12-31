Skip to content
Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Rachel Amran December 31, 2023 6:12 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 30, firing 37 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

The communities of Khotin, Bilopillia, Esman, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, and Krasnopillia came under fire. More than 179 explosions were recorded.

Russia targeted the region with mortar and artillery attacks, as well as grenade launchers. The residents of Krasnopillia faced shelling from an anti-tank missile and a Russian drone dropped several mines in the community. Additionally, Bilopillia faced shelling from a kamikaze FPV drone.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure was reported.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Zelensky: Russia will be held responsible for every strike on Ukrainian cities
“For every Shahed drone, for every Russian missile, there will be a fair responsibility of the terrorist state, both political and very practical,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening video address on Dec. 30.
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Rachel Amran
News Feed

6:12 AM

2:58 AM

US: Ordinary Russians also bear the brunt of this war.

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to an alleged attack in Belgorod, U.S. official John Kelley stated that "ordinary Russian civilians are also bearing the brunt of the Kremlin’s brutal war."
2:01 AM

Russia launches second attack against Kharkiv.

Russia launched a drone attack against downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 31, just hours after a previous attack injured 26 people and damaged civilian infrastructure, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Telegram.
12:55 AM

Update: Casualties from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to 26.

Russian forces attacked downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 30, injuring 26 people, the regional prosecutor's office reported. Among those injured are two boys, aged 14 and 16, and a foreign journalist. Previous reporting stated that only 20 civilians were injured.
