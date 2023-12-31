Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 30, firing 37 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.

The communities of Khotin, Bilopillia, Esman, Myropillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, and Krasnopillia came under fire. More than 179 explosions were recorded.

Russia targeted the region with mortar and artillery attacks, as well as grenade launchers. The residents of Krasnopillia faced shelling from an anti-tank missile and a Russian drone dropped several mines in the community. Additionally, Bilopillia faced shelling from a kamikaze FPV drone.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure was reported.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.