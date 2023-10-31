Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked five communities near Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Oct. 30, causing over 100 explosions, regional military administration reported.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Russian troops targeted the communities of Krasnopillia, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, Bilopillia, and Putyvl firing 16 times throughout the day. The Seredyna-Buda community suffered from the shelling the most, with at least 52 explosions recorded.

Various weapons were used in the attacks, including mines, mortars, and artillery, according to the Ukrainian military.

Sumy Oblast has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.