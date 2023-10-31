Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Olena Goncharova October 31, 2023 6:24 AM 1 min read
A Ukrainian flag flies outside a building in the city centre damaged by Russian shelling, Okhtyrka, Sumy Region, northeastern Ukraine. (Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/Future Publishing via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked five communities near Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Oct. 30, causing over 100 explosions, regional military administration reported.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Russian troops targeted the communities of Krasnopillia, Shalyhyne, Seredyna-Buda, Bilopillia, and Putyvl firing 16 times throughout the day. The Seredyna-Buda community suffered from the shelling the most, with at least 52 explosions recorded.

Various weapons were used in the attacks, including mines, mortars, and artillery, according to the Ukrainian military.

Sumy Oblast has been under daily Russian shelling since the Ukrainian army liberated it in April 2022.

ISW: Ukraine makes confirmed advances near Bakhmut
Ukrainian forces have advanced northeast of Kurdiumivka, located 10 kilometers southwest of Bakhmut in Donetsk Obalst, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in their latest update on Oct. 30.
The Kyiv IndependentOlena Goncharova
Author: Olena Goncharova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.