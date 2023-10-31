Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ISW: Ukraine makes confirmed advances near Bakhmut

by Olena Goncharova October 31, 2023
A tank passes through an ambulance waiting for wounded soldiers evacuated from battlefield near Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast on May 16, 2023. (Vincenzo Circosta/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have advanced northeast of Kurdiumivka, located 10 kilometers southwest of Bakhmut in Donetsk Obalst, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in their latest update on Oct. 30.

Additional geolocated footage from Oct. 29 indicates that Ukrainian forces have marginally advanced west of Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Ukrainian General Staff reiterated that Ukrainian forces are continuing offensive actions near Bakhmut and offensive operations in the Melitopol (western Zaporizhzhia Oblast) direction.

In May, Russia seized control of Bakhmut, a location marked by some of the most intense combat during since February, 2022. Ukraine has been engaged in a counteroffensive since June, aiming to reclaim territories in the southern and eastern regions that are currently under occupation, including the town of Bakhmut.

Russia has strengthened its forces in the Bakhmut sector, switching from defense to active actions, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces who heads the military operations in the east, reported on Oct. 30.

Syrskyi pointed out that the situation on the eastern front continues to be challenging, with Russia escalating its activities in the Kupiansk sector. Here, Russian forces are launching attacks from multiple directions.

Author: Olena Goncharova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
