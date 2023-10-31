ISW: Ukraine makes confirmed advances near Bakhmut

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian forces have advanced northeast of Kurdiumivka, located 10 kilometers southwest of Bakhmut in Donetsk Obalst, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in their latest update on Oct. 30.

Additional geolocated footage from Oct. 29 indicates that Ukrainian forces have marginally advanced west of Robotyne in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The Ukrainian General Staff reiterated that Ukrainian forces are continuing offensive actions near Bakhmut and offensive operations in the Melitopol (western Zaporizhzhia Oblast) direction.

In May, Russia seized control of Bakhmut, a location marked by some of the most intense combat during since February, 2022. Ukraine has been engaged in a counteroffensive since June, aiming to reclaim territories in the southern and eastern regions that are currently under occupation, including the town of Bakhmut.

Russia has strengthened its forces in the Bakhmut sector, switching from defense to active actions, General Oleksandr Syrskyi, the commander of the Ukrainian Ground Forces who heads the military operations in the east, reported on Oct. 30.

Syrskyi pointed out that the situation on the eastern front continues to be challenging, with Russia escalating its activities in the Kupiansk sector. Here, Russian forces are launching attacks from multiple directions.