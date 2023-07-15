Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled eight communities in Sumy Oblast on July 15, according to the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

Russia launched 16 strikes on the oblast over the past 24 hours which resulted in at least 137 explosions. Russian troops targeted the oblast using artillery, mortars, and unguided air missiles.

The communities of Krasnopillia, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Nova Sloboda, Znob-Novhorodske, Esman, Khotin, and Mykolaivka came under fire.

In the Krasnopillia community, three private residential buildings, a garage, non-residential commercial building, and a gas line were damaged. No casualties or damages of civilian infrastructure are recorded in the other communities, according to the report.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been experiencing daily assaults by Russian troops since parts of the oblast were liberated from in early April 2022.