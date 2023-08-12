Ukrainians advance 16-20 kilometers in 'tactically significant' move

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine made a "tactically significant" advance along two lines of attack towards the southern coast, according to the Russian and Ukrainian sources.



The Ukrainian troops seized 16 to 20 kilometers of territory, which the Institute for the Study of War says will likely weaken Russia's defenses in aggregate, raising the chances of a breakthrough.



Ukraine has been fighting a very tough battle in the south, against Russia's dense minefields and well-fortified defensive lines anchored by captured population centers.



The two routes of advance run through Robotyne and Staromaiorske. Ukrainian forces are conducting counterbattery fire near Robotyne, as their scouts have reportedly reached the settlement.