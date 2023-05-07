Russia shells 8 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled eight communities in Sumy Oblast on May 7, firing more than 109 rounds from various types of weapons, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Facebook.

According to the post, Russia shelled the Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Znob-Novhorodske, Esman, Seredyna-Buda, Nova Sloboda, and Yunakivka communities.

Russian forces used mortars and artillery to target the Bilopillia community. A private residence caught fire as a result of the shelling. The Bilopillia community in the central part of Sumy Oblast suffers usually from shelling the most, Taras Savchenko, acting head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration said on April 6.

Russia also attacked a city of Seredyna-Buda with artillery. At least two apartments in one high-rise building were damaged in the shelling as well as a warehouse.

No casualties have been reported following the shelling. There was no information on the damage in the region at the time of the publication.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.