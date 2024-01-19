Skip to content
Russia shells 2 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Dmytro Basmat January 19, 2024 4:43 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian forces successfully down a Shahed-type drone over the skies of Sumy Oblast on Jan. 9, 2024. (Sumy Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast eight times, firing at two communities along the border on Jan. 18, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian military fired on the communities of Bilopillia and Velyka Pysarivka. Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with grenade launcher attacks, and used a drone to drop mines onto the town of Bilopillia.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka, with a pre-war population of about 4,000 residents, experienced the most intense attacks with seven explosions recorded in the area. The community is located directly on the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.

Ukraine war latest: Ukraine reportedly hits oil depot near Saint Petersburg with homegrown drone
Key developments on Jan. 18: * Ukrainian drone reportedly hits oil depot near Russia’s Saint Petersburg, minister says it was homegrown * WSJ: Biden makes concessions to Republicans on immigration to secure Ukraine aid * Minister: France to deliver more Caesar howitzers, guided bombs to Ukraine…
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: Dmytro Basmat
9:38 PM

Hungarian official: Deal with EU on Ukraine aid still far off.

The positions of Hungary and the European Commission on 50 billion euros ($54 billion) for Ukraine remain far apart, making a potential agreement uncertain, the Telex news portal reported on Jan. 18, citing Hungarian government official Gergely Gulyas.
4:48 PM

Shmyhal to meet Slovak PM to discuss EU aid.

Kyiv wants to "discuss all the urgent issues and remove possible obstacles to the implementation of the Ukraine Facility" at the meeting, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal wrote on Telegram.
