Russia shells 2 communities in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled Sumy Oblast eight times, firing at two communities along the border on Jan. 18, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.

The Russian military fired on the communities of Bilopillia and Velyka Pysarivka. Throughout the day, Russia assailed the border communities with grenade launcher attacks, and used a drone to drop mines onto the town of Bilopillia.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

The town of Velyka Pysarivka, with a pre-war population of about 4,000 residents, experienced the most intense attacks with seven explosions recorded in the area. The community is located directly on the Ukraine-Russia border.

Shelling is a daily occurrence for the communities near Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. Residents in the region's vulnerable border settlements experience multiple attacks per day.