Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

Russian forces shelled five communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Aug. 9.

Throughout the day, the oblast experienced 15 attacks, leading to a minimum of 70 explosions. Russian troops deployed artillery and mortar to carry out the attacks.

The communities of Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopillia, Nova Sloboda, and Seredyna-Buda came under fire.

As of yet, no information about casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure has been made available.

Because of its close proximity to the border with Russia, Sumy Oblast is regularly faced with intense shelling of Russian troops.