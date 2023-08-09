Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia shells 5 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Daria Bevziuk August 10, 2023 2:54 AM 1 min read
A hole created by an aerial bomb in the Sumy border community of Bilopillia, March 2023. (Photo by Andriy Kramchenkov/Suspilne Ukraine/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian forces shelled five communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Aug. 9.

Throughout the day, the oblast experienced 15 attacks, leading to a minimum of 70 explosions. Russian troops deployed artillery and mortar to carry out the attacks.

The communities of Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Bilopillia, Nova Sloboda, and Seredyna-Buda came under fire.

As of yet, no information about casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure has been made available.

Because of its close proximity to the border with Russia, Sumy Oblast is regularly faced with intense shelling of Russian troops.

Author: Daria Bevziuk
Editors' Picks

