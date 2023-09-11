Russia shells 10 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military shelled 10 communities on the border of Sumy Oblast on Sept. 11, causing more than 122 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported. One person was injured.

The Russian military shelled seven communities, including Esman, Krasnopillia, Bilopillia, Khotin, Znob-Novgorodske, Velyka Pysarivka, Mykolaiv, Seredyna-Buda, and Putyvl came under fire.

As a result of the shelling in Znob-Novgorodske, one civilian suffered concussion and bruises.

Weapons used against the border communities include artillery and mortar. Kamikaze drones were also reportedly used in Krasnopillia.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.