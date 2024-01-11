Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russia shells 10 communities in Sumy Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert January 11, 2024 5:50 AM 1 min read
The Sumy Oblast regional flag. (fcknimages/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked 10 communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Jan. 10, causing 100 explosions, the local military administration reported.

The attacks targeted the communities of Bilopillia, Esman, Svesa, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, Yunakivka, Znob-Novhorodske, Shalyhyne, Nova Sloboda, and Khotin.

No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.

Russian forces fired at the Sumy border 29 times, attacking with various weapons including artillery, mortars, mines, and a drone.

The residents of Sumy Oblast's rural border areas are subject to constant shelling by nearby Russian forces. An attack on Jan. 9 damaged several homes and a local cultural center.

Ukraine war latest: Russia reportedly to start production of new glide bomb
Key developments on Jan. 10: * Russian media: Russia to start production of new glide bombs * Slovak PM decries Western strategy on Ukraine, says Russia ‘also needs security guarantees’ * Zelensky: Ukraine needs more modern air defense systems * Italian parliament’s lower house backs prolonging…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Abbey Fenbert
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:16 AM

Russia bans entry for Moldovan officials, journalists.

The ban includes high-ranking members of the president's office, such as Supreme Security Councilmember Adrian Balutel, Secretary General Artur Mija, and Presidential Adviser for Foreign Affaris and Strategic Communications Olga Rosca.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
5:10 PM

Zelensky: Ukraine needs more modern air defense systems.

Ukraine currently lacks the ability to produce its own modern air defense system, something that it desperately needs to protect its citizens from Russian strikes, President Volodymyr Zelensky said at a joint press conference with Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda in Vilnius on Jan. 10.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.