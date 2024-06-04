Investigating sex war crimes — He came back
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He came back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel on June 7.
Watch teaser
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine, Russian armed forces, War
Edit post

Russia sets up filtration camps in Vovchansk, says Ukrainian governor

by Chris York and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 5, 2024 12:00 AM 2 min read
A destroyed minivan on the streets of Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast, on May 11, 2024. (Francis Farrell/The Kyiv Independent)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russia has established filtration camps in the embattled town of Vovchansk, Kharkiv Oblast Governor, Oleh Syniehubov, said on June 4.

Speaking to national TV, Syniehubov said that although "few people remain" in the part of the town occupied by Russian forces, those that do "are used by the enemy as human shields."

"And, according to our information, filtration camps have been set up there," he added.

Filtration camps are used by Russian forces to identify and document Ukrainians in occupied territories.

Those who pass through them are often subject to torture, sexual violence and other violations, sometimes before being forcibly deported to Russia.

Russia launched a new offensive on May 10 in northern Kharkiv Oblast and Vovchansk became the scene of some of the heaviest fighting.

As of May 30, Russian forces continued to control a handful of settlements on two separate axes, one near the town of Vovchansk and the other towards the village of Lyptsi, where they have advanced a maximum of just 10 kilometers from the state border.

Ukrainian forces control about 70% of the town as of May 31, Nazar Voloshyn, the spokesperson of the Khortytsia group of forces, told Hromadske Radio.

Vovchansk is described by Ukrainian officials as almost destroyed, while Russia keeps attacking other neighboring settlements, inflicting civilian casualties.

With all eyes on Kharkiv, Russian troops take one Donbas village after another
Editor’s Note: The Kyiv Independent is not disclosing soldiers’ full names since they disclosed information without authorization from their command. DONETSK OBLAST—As public attention shifted to Moscow’s renewed offensive in Kharkiv Oblast, Russian forces steadily advance in the country’s easternm…
The Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Authors: Chris York, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.