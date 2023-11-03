Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Russian court sentences ex-Pussy Riot spokesman to 8.5 years in jail in absentia

by Nate Ostiller November 3, 2023 4:28 PM 2 min read
Russian activist Pyotr Verzilov in a photo posted on Sept. 3, 2018. (Peter Verzilov/Facebook)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Moscow court on Nov. 3 sentenced anti-Kremlin activist Pyotr Verzilov, a former spokesman for Russia's Pussy Riot punk rock group, to 8.5 years in jail in absentia, Russian independent media outlet Mediazona reported.

Verzilov was convicted on charges of spreading "fake news" about Russia's invasion of Ukraine - a common accusation made by the Russian authorities against people who contradict the official propaganda version.

According to the court statements cited by Mediazona, Verzilov has posted several times on Instagram and Twitter about the massacre in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha in March 2022, when hundreds of civilians were murdered by Russian soldiers.

Verzilov left the country in 2020 after Russian authorities began investigating him and searching his and his family's residences, ostensibly because he had failed to report his Canadian citizenship to the police.

Verzilov, the founder of Mediazona, was also a spokesman for the Pussy Riot punk rock group, whose members were jailed in 2012 in a high-profile political case.

In 2018 Verzilov was poisoned and flown to Germany for treatment, with Pussy Riot accusing the Russian government of orchestrating the poisoning.

The report came amid other assassination attempts on critics of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and murders of some of his critics.

Verzilov, along with Mediazona, were listed as "foreign agents" by the Russian government in 2021.

Russia passed a series of laws in March 2022 that criminalized "discrediting" the Russian army or spreading "unreliable information" about the war in Ukraine.

One year into the war, in March 2023, the restrictions were further tightened, and the potential punishment increased.

If found guilty, the offender could receive a fine of up to 5 million rubles (about $66,450) and a sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

Ukraine war latest: Russia suffers heavy losses near Vuhledar; US sanctions 200 targets involved in Russian war effort
Key developments on Nov. 2: * Zelensky: Russia suffers heavy losses near Vuhledar * Ukraine destroyed at least 4 Russian surface-to-air missile launchers in one week, UK Defense Ministry reports * U.S. sanctions 200 entities and individuals for participating in the Russian war effort * North Ko…
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko

Author: Nate Ostiller
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.