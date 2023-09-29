Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Oil prices slide as Russia, Saudi Arabia plan supply boost

by Olena Goncharova September 29, 2023 4:59 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Oil prices declined in early trading on Sept. 29 following a recent surge, as profit-taking and the anticipation of increased supply from Russia and Saudi Arabia overshadowed optimistic forecasts of demand, Reuters reported.

Brent November futures, set to expire on Friday, dropped by 21 cents to $95.17 per barrel, while Brent December futures decreased by 10 cents, trading at $93.00 per barrel at 0055 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) also fell by 8 cents to $91.63 per barrel.

Thursday had seen a 1% easing of oil prices as traders capitalized on recent gains, and concerns emerged regarding the potential impact of high interest rates on oil demand.

Currently, the market remains tight due to the combined 1.3 million barrels per day in cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia, part of the OPEC+ coalition.

Russia recently relaxed its ban on fuel exports, initially implemented to stabilize the domestic market. Analysts predict that these restrictions will not remain in place for long, as they could negatively affect refinery operations and customer relationships.

JPMorgan reported that destinations such as Turkey, Brazil, Morocco, Tunisia, and Saudi Arabia were key recipients of Russian diesel this year.

Author: Olena Goncharova
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
