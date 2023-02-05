Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Russia renames 86 streets named after Ukrainian figures in occupied Melitopol

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 5, 2023 4:39 AM 1 min read
Russian forces in occupied Melitopol have renamed 86 streets named after Ukrainian figures, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov said on Feb. 4.

He said the streets were instead renamed after Russian and Soviet figures.

Russian forces also reportedly dismantled a monument dedicated to the famous Ukrainian poet Taras Shevchenko.

On Dec. 11, the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported that Russian forces in occupied Melitopol were forcing residents to get Russian passports to receive their payments.

Russian troops also forced locals to switch from Ukrainian currency to the Russian ruble.

Russian forces are also reportedly trying to encourage local residents to collaborate by raising assistance to pensioners and increasing salaries for those who agree to work in Russian-established institutions, the military said.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
