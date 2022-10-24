Russia questions UN-backed Black Sea grain deal again ahead of planned renewal

This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow takes issue with how certain elements of the Black Sea Grain Initiative are being implemented, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Oct. 24 at a press conference in Moscow.

In particular, Lavrov asked the U.N. to provide detailed information on which exact countries were receiving Ukrainian grain, the transport of which out of Ukrainian ports was renewed in August, after a five-month Russian naval blockade.

With the agreement expiring on Nov. 19, Russia has ramped up complaints in the past weeks, not only about the destination of the exported grain but also in relation to the promised transport of Russian agricultural products, including fertilizers.

