Investigating the largest theft in Europe since WW2 World War II.

Russia lost over 20,000 units of military equipment since Feb. 24, 2022

by Olena Goncharova January 25, 2025 2:35 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes. Russian T-90 tank destroyed by the Ukrainian army as the first anniversary of the war between Russia and Ukraine nears in Snihurivka, Mykolaiv Oblast, on Feb. 23, 2023. (Vincenzo Circosta/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military has lost at least 20,027 units of equipment since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to an analysis by the Oryx project.

The majority of these losses—15,051 units—were destroyed, while 852 were reported as damaged. Russian troops abandoned 1,113 units, and over 3,000 were captured by Ukrainian forces, the report says.

Among the destroyed equipment, 3,704 tanks were affected. Of these, 2,635 were destroyed, 534 were captured, and the remainder were either damaged or abandoned.

Ukraine has also suffered significant losses, with Oryx estimating 7,609 units of military equipment lost since the invasion began.

Oryx compiles its reports based solely on photo and video evidence, meaning the actual losses on both sides are likely much higher. "The amount of equipment destroyed is significantly higher than recorded here," the report notes.

Since the start of Ukraine’s incursion into Russia’s Kursk region which began in August, the Russian military has reportedly lost over 3,000 pieces of equipment and vehicles, according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces. The cross-border operation is part of Kyiv's broader strategy to disrupt Russian logistics and defenses near the border.

The reported losses include 104 tanks, 575 armored vehicles, 330 artillery systems, 12 air defense systems, and 12 multiple-launch rocket systems.

Author: Olena Goncharova
