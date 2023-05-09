Russian forces launch rockets at Kupiansk, injuring at least 3 people

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched rockets at the town of Kupiansk in Kharkiv Oblast on May 9, injuring at least three people, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

According to Syniehubov, two women and one man were injured. One person received medical assistance on the spot, while two others were taken to the hospital.

Civilian infrastructure and at least five private residential buildings were also damaged, Syniehubov wrote.

Local officials ordered a partial mandatory evacuation for families with children and residents with physical disabilities in Kupiansk in early March due to the frequency of shelling.

Kupiansk was liberated from Russian occupation in September 2022. The city and other surrounding areas of Kharkiv Oblast, due to its close proximity to the Russian border, have been under constant attack since the start of the full-scale invasion.