Russia launches missile strike on Kyiv, infrastructure damaged

Russia launched a missile strike targeting Kyiv early on Jan. 14, the third attack on the capital in 2023.

Authorities say the Russian attack damaged "infrastructure" in the capital and a residential building in Kyiv Oblast.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported that Russia was targeting Ukraine's "critical infrastructure," as Kyiv residents began hearing explosions across the city at around 9:30 a.m.

In a follow-up report, Tymoshenko said that a residential building in the village of Kopyliv, located some 50 kilometers west of Kyiv, was hit. Windows were broken in residents' homes, he added. There are no casualties reported so far.

Some 18 houses were damaged in total, with roofs and windows affected, Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksii Kuleba said.

He added that first responders extinguished a fire at the damaged "critical infrastructure site" without disclosing its location.

"The enemy is attacking the capital and the region," Kuleba said in a Telegram post.

Meanwhile, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that at least two districts suffered from the attack. He reported "explosions" in the Dniprovskyi district on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

The mayor also said Russian missile debris fell in a "non-residential area" in the Holosiivskyi District on the western bank. No casualties had been reported in Kyiv either.

Not many details about Russia's latest attack on Kyiv have been disclosed so far. The authorities had not reported the results of Ukraine's air defense yet.

Earlier in the day, explosions were heard in the capital at around 6 a.m.

Governor Kuleba reported at around 7:30 a.m. that "one of the critical infrastructure facilities" was damaged, and "appropriate services are already at the site (of the attack)."

No casualties were reported as well.