Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, Hot topic, War, Missile strike
Edit post

Russia launches missile strike on Kyiv, infrastructure damaged

by Asami Terajima January 14, 2023 11:09 AM 1 min read
A woman walks a dog after snowfall on Jan. 11, 2023, in Kyiv, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. (SERGEI SUPINSKY/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia launched a missile strike targeting Kyiv early on Jan. 14, the third attack on the capital in 2023.

Authorities say the Russian attack damaged "infrastructure" in the capital and a residential building in Kyiv Oblast.

Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko reported that Russia was targeting Ukraine's "critical infrastructure," as Kyiv residents began hearing explosions across the city at around 9:30 a.m.

In a follow-up report, Tymoshenko said that a residential building in the village of Kopyliv, located some 50 kilometers west of Kyiv, was hit. Windows were broken in residents' homes, he added. There are no casualties reported so far.

Some 18 houses were damaged in total, with roofs and windows affected, Kyiv Oblast Governor Oleksii Kuleba said.

He added that first responders extinguished a fire at the damaged "critical infrastructure site" without disclosing its location.

"The enemy is attacking the capital and the region," Kuleba said in a Telegram post.

Meanwhile, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that at least two districts suffered from the attack. He reported "explosions" in the Dniprovskyi district on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River.

The mayor also said Russian missile debris fell in a "non-residential area" in the Holosiivskyi District on the western bank. No casualties had been reported in Kyiv either.

Not many details about Russia's latest attack on Kyiv have been disclosed so far. The authorities had not reported the results of Ukraine's air defense yet.

Earlier in the day, explosions were heard in the capital at around 6 a.m.

Governor Kuleba reported at around 7:30 a.m. that "one of the critical infrastructure facilities" was damaged, and "appropriate services are already at the site (of the attack)."

No casualties were reported as well.

Asami Terajima
Asami Terajima
Reporter
Asami Terajima is a reporter at the Kyiv Independent covering the war from the front line. She previously worked as a business reporter for the Kyiv Post focusing on international trade, infrastructure, investment and energy. Originally from Japan, Terajima moved to Ukraine during childhood and completed her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in the U.S. She is the winner of the Thomson Reuters Foundation's Kurt Schork Award in International Journalism 2023 (Local Reporter category) and the George Weidenfeld Prize, awarded as part of Germany's Axel Springer Prize 2023. She was featured in the Media Development Foundation’s “25 under 25: Young and Bold” 2023 list of emerging media makers in Ukraine. Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.