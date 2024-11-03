Russia launches hours-long drone attack on Kyiv for second consecutive night

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched its latest overnight drone strike on Ukraine, targeting the capital in an attack that lasted over five hours, city officials reported on Nov. 3. Several waves of explosions were heard in Kyiv throughout the night.

Debris from intercepted drones struck multiple city districts. In the city’s Holosiivskyi and Desnianskyi districts, drone debris fell in open areas causing multiple fires. The fires were quickly localized, according to Kyiv City Military administration. Authorities reported no casualties or significant damage.

Air defense downed all the drones targeting Kyiv, according to Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

The debris damaged road surfaces, a lighting pole, and electrical utility wires in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The blast wave shattered windows on the first and second floors of a dormitory and an adjacent university building, while also damaged several windows from the first to the ninth floors of a nearby office building.

The Nov. 3 attack is part of an ongoing series of drone strikes by Russian forces on Ukraine's capital, targeting both civilian and military infrastructure.

A night before, Russian drone strike on Kyiv caused a fire in a 16-story residential building and an office building, leaving an 82-year-old woman with shrapnel injuries to the head. The air raid alert in Ukraine’s capital lasted more than 5 hours, with explosions reported in Kyiv and surrounding areas.