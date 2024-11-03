Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, War, Ukraine, Russia, Drone attack, Kyiv
Edit post

Russia launches hours-long drone attack on Kyiv for second consecutive night

by Olena Goncharova November 3, 2024 7:40 AM 2 min read
Several buildings were damaged in Russia's latest overnight drone strike on Ukraine, targeting the capital, city officials reported on Nov. 3. (Kyiv City Military Administration / Telegram) 
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia launched its latest overnight drone strike on Ukraine, targeting the capital in an attack that lasted over five hours, city officials reported on Nov. 3. Several waves of explosions were heard in Kyiv throughout the night.

Debris from intercepted drones struck multiple city districts. In the city’s Holosiivskyi and Desnianskyi districts, drone debris fell in open areas causing multiple fires. The fires were quickly localized, according to Kyiv City Military administration. Authorities reported no casualties or significant damage.

Air defense downed all the drones targeting Kyiv, according to Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

The debris damaged road surfaces, a lighting pole, and electrical utility wires in the Shevchenkivskyi district. The blast wave shattered windows on the first and second floors of a dormitory and an adjacent university building, while also damaged several windows from the first to the ninth floors of a nearby office building.

The Nov. 3 attack is part of an ongoing series of drone strikes by Russian forces on Ukraine's capital, targeting both civilian and military infrastructure.

A night before, Russian drone strike on Kyiv caused a fire in a 16-story residential building and an office building, leaving an 82-year-old woman with shrapnel injuries to the head. The air raid alert in Ukraine’s capital lasted more than 5 hours, with explosions reported in Kyiv and surrounding areas.

Zelensky calls for tougher sanctions as Russia launched 2,000 drone attacks on Ukraine in October using foreign-made parts
“This volume of ‘Shahed’ drones means over 170,000 components that should have been blocked from reaching Russia,” Zelensky said in his evening address. “Microchips, microcontrollers, processors, and many other parts are essential for enabling this terror.”
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Olena Goncharova
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:58 PM

Kadyrov claims he revoked order not to take Ukrainian soldiers prisoner.

After the first drone strike against Russia's North Caucasus republic that targeted the Russian Special Forces University of Vladimir Putin in the Chechen city of Gudermes on Oct. 29, Kadyrov said he ordered all of his commanders fighting against Ukraine "not to take prisoners and destroy" Ukrainian soldiers as retribution.
2:15 AM

Ukraine launches 5G pilot project.

"This is one of the key steps towards the full launch of 5G in Ukraine, which we plan to complete by 2030," Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said on Nov. 1.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.