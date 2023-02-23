Russia launches almost 5,000 missile strikes against Ukraine since Feb. 24

This audio is created with AI assistance

Over the first year of the full-scale invasion, Russian troops have carried out almost 5,000 missile strikes and 3,500 air strikes against Ukraine, according to General Staff Deputy Chief Oleksii Hromov.

Russia also used drones to attack Ukrainian settlements nearly 1,000 times since it started its all-out war on Feb. 24 last year.

“The enemy continues to launch missile strikes and use kamikaze drones to damage critical infrastructure facilities deep within the territory of our state,” Hromov said on Feb. 23, cited by Ukraine's Air Force.

Due to the shortage of high-precision missiles, Russia is “once again using the Kh-22 air-based anti-ship cruise missiles, the so-called ‘aircraft carrier’, to destroy the houses of peaceful Ukrainians,” the General Staff top officer added.

Only in February, the Ukrainian military destroyed six Russian airplanes and two helicopters, as well as shot down 80 cruise missiles and 84 drones, according to Hromov.

On Feb. 22, Prosecutor General Andrii Kostin said, cited by Interfax, that Russia had conducted 255 missile strikes on 112 Ukraine’s energy infrastructure facilities since October.

This number doesn’t include the missiles that were downed by the Ukrainian military, according to Kostin.