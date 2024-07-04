Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, press freedom, exiled journalists, Russian military
Edit post

Russia issues arrest warrants for exiled journalists due to war coverage

by Olena Goncharova July 4, 2024 3:44 AM 2 min read
Photo for illustrative purposes: Russian opposition figure Vladimir Kara-Murza sits on a bench inside a defendants' cage during a hearing at the Basmanny court in Moscow on Oct. 10, 2022. (Natalia Kolesnikova / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

Russian courts issued arrest warrants last month for three exiled journalists, a move analysts interpret as an attempt to harass critics beyond the country's borders.

On June 17, a Moscow court ordered the arrests of Ekaterina Fomina and Roman Anin, accusing them of spreading what the Kremlin considers false information about the Russian military.

In a separate case on June 27, a court issued an arrest warrant for Farida Kurbangaleyeva, charging her with justifying terrorism and disseminating what Moscow deems false information about the Russian military, Voice of America (VOA) reported.

Kurbangaleyeva has reported for both Russian and international channels and runs a YouTube channel where she interviews Ukrainian and Russian politicians, according to reports.

Sign up for our newsletter
WTF is wrong with Russia?

Since its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Russia has intensified repressive tactics against journalists both within and outside the country, according to watchdogs. While arrest warrants issued in absentia are considered less severe than other forms of harassment such as poisoning and surveillance, experts view them as part of Moscow's broader strategy of transnational repression.

These warrants not only aim to intimidate exiled journalists but also serve as a signal to Russia's domestic audience that criticism will not be tolerated, Grady Vaughan of Freedom House in Washington explained to VOA.

"It does send the message that just because this person left Russia doesn’t mean we forgot about them," Vaughn told VOA.

According to a 2023 report by Freedom House, Russia is one of at least 26 governments that have targeted journalists and critics abroad over the past decade.

Karol Luczka, who covers Eastern Europe at the International Press Institute, told VOA that this practice might be aimed at meeting internal management quotas for repressing journalists, activists, and dissenting figures within specific timeframes.

Luczka noted that on Friday evenings, Russia's Ministry of Justice often updates its list of "foreign agents," typically adding four or five names, frequently including journalists.

Arrest warrants can also "contribute to discrediting journalists among [Russia’s] own population," according to Luczka.

Pressure on journalists, press freedom limitations continue in wartime Ukraine
Ukrainian journalists and media watchdogs are continuing to voice concerns over declining press freedoms as their country’s army fights on more than two years into Russia’s full-scale invasion to protect the future of the democracy. Months after attacks on investigative journalists provoked a publi…
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Olena Goncharova
Before you skip this banner, we want to tell you something…

The Kyiv Independent doesn’t depend on a wealthy owner or an oligarch — in 2023, 80% of our revenue was from reader contributions. It’s thanks to them that we don’t have to rely on a single owner.

Support us now and help maintain our independent model and keep our articles free for everyone. Your contributions allow us to cover journalists’ salaries, report from the front lines, and fund projects like our War Crimes Investigations Unit.

visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

12:12 AM

Missing Ukrainian journalist found dead in Kharkiv.

Oleksandr Lapshin, a Kharkiv-based journalist and volunteer who disappeared in late May, was found dead on June 29, the head of the investigative department of the police of the Kharkiv Oblast, Serhii Bolvinov told Suspilne on July 3.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
6:08 PM

Zelensky says Trump should reveal plan on ending Russia's war.

"If Trump knows how to finish this war, he should tell us today," President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. "If there are risks to Ukrainian independence, if we lose statehood — we want to be ready for this, we want to know... We want to understand whether in November we will have the powerful support of the US, or will be all alone."
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.