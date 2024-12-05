This month, 1,000 people chose to support the Kyiv Independent. Can we count on you, too?
Baltic Sea, Baltic Sea Fleet, Russia, Germany, NATO-Russia
Russia increasing presence, provocations in Baltic Sea, German minister says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy December 5, 2024 3:09 PM 2 min read
Russian Baltic Sea Fleet minesweeper Alexander Obukhov. (Russian Defense Ministry)
This audio is created with AI assistance

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Dec. 5 that Russia has significantly increased its naval and civilian presence in the Baltic Sea, highlighting its strategic importance for Moscow.

The comments came shortly after a Russian warship fired a warning shot at a German military helicopter patrolling the Baltic Sea.

Speaking to Deutschlandfunk, Pistorius noted that the Chinese fleet has also appeared periodically in the region. "This demonstrates the strategic importance of the Baltic Sea for many, especially for Russia and China, including circumventing sanctions," he said.

Pistorius criticized Russia's provocative behavior, likening it to tactics used during the Cold War.

"We have repeatedly had incidents in the Baltic Sea that led to warning shots in the air, warning shots in the water," he said, referencing incidents where Russian fighter jets flew over Baltic states without identification markings to test NATO’s response.

Meanwhile, Swedish authorities are investigating damage to two communication cables in the Baltic Sea, with suspicions involving the Chinese cargo ship Yi Peng 3. On Nov. 20, the Financial Times reported that the ship’s movements near the damaged cables were under scrutiny, citing undisclosed sources.

The growing tensions and increased activity underscore the Baltic Sea’s critical role in security and geopolitics amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.

As the Baltics raise the alarm about Russia, Washington still not listening
For Zygimantas Pavilionis, a member of the Lithuanian parliament, history is repeating itself: The Kremlin’s military sights are set on Europe beyond Ukraine and the U.S. is not listening to warnings from the Baltics. “In Europe, they listen to the Baltics, but in America, they are so arrogant
The Kyiv IndependentOwen Racer
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy
Let’s see how far we can go?
We’ve been amazed by your support. We’ve reached our initial goal of finding 1,000 new paying members. We still have till the end of our birthday campaign — with more support, we can do even more good journalism. Over 13,000 people are standing behind us. Can we count on you, too?
Show us support this birthday month
Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress
