Russia increasing presence, provocations in Baltic Sea, German minister says

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Dec. 5 that Russia has significantly increased its naval and civilian presence in the Baltic Sea, highlighting its strategic importance for Moscow.

The comments came shortly after a Russian warship fired a warning shot at a German military helicopter patrolling the Baltic Sea.

Speaking to Deutschlandfunk, Pistorius noted that the Chinese fleet has also appeared periodically in the region. "This demonstrates the strategic importance of the Baltic Sea for many, especially for Russia and China, including circumventing sanctions," he said.

Pistorius criticized Russia's provocative behavior, likening it to tactics used during the Cold War.

"We have repeatedly had incidents in the Baltic Sea that led to warning shots in the air, warning shots in the water," he said, referencing incidents where Russian fighter jets flew over Baltic states without identification markings to test NATO’s response.

Meanwhile, Swedish authorities are investigating damage to two communication cables in the Baltic Sea, with suspicions involving the Chinese cargo ship Yi Peng 3. On Nov. 20, the Financial Times reported that the ship’s movements near the damaged cables were under scrutiny, citing undisclosed sources.

The growing tensions and increased activity underscore the Baltic Sea’s critical role in security and geopolitics amid Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine.