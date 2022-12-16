Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
News Feed, Dec. 16 attacks
Russia hits energy facilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, injuring 3

by The Kyiv Independent news desk December 16, 2022 2:00 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces struck three energy infrastructure sites in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of Dec. 16, according to the oblast governor, Valentyn Reznichenko.

Three workers of electrical substations in Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts were wounded, Reznichenko said.

Russia also hit a residential building in Kryvyi Rih, killing two people and injuring six, including three children, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Russian forces launched the seventh large-scale attack on Ukraine's energy system on Dec. 16, firing over 60 missiles across the country. The previous large-scale strikes took place on Oct. 10, Oct. 17, Oct. 31, Nov. 15, Nov. 23, and Dec. 5.

According to Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of the President's Office, Russia hit energy facilities in several Ukrainian oblasts on Dec. 16. Due to that, the authorities are imposing emergency blackouts.

Russia launches 7th mass missile attack on Ukraine's energy system
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
