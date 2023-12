This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces used mortars and artillery to target Sumy Oblast over the past 24 hours, regional Governor Dmytro Zhyvytskyi reported on Oct. 18 on Telegram.

Two people were killed and one injured in Yunakivska community as a result of Russian attacks. The region's Khotinska and Novoslobidska communities were targeted as well. No casualties have been reported there.