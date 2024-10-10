Russia claims downing over 90 Ukrainian drones amid reports of airbase strike

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shot down 92 Ukrainian drones launched overnight on Oct. 10, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed amid mounting reports of successful strikes against Russian military targets.

The majority of the drones – 47 – were allegedly intercepted over Krasnodar Krai in southwestern Russia, where only a day prior, Ukraine reportedly hit a base storing 400 Shahed-type drones.

Krasnodar Krai Governor Veniamin Kondratiev did not report on the attacks against his region on Oct. 10 10 at the time of the publication.

At the same time, local authorities in Russia's Adygea Republic, an enclave within Krasnodar Krai, reported a drone attack "against the suburb of (the capital) of Maykop by (Ukrainian) drones."

Residents of the village of Rodnikovoye are reportedly being evacuated. There were no casualties, and a resulting fire is being extinguished, Governor Murat Kumpilov claimed.

The governor's statement comes shortly after the Russian Telegram channel Astra wrote that in the early morning hours of Oct. 10, drones attacked the Khanskaya military airfield in Russia's Adygea Republic.

The airfield is located near the village of Khanskaya, close to the region's capital city of Maykop, and roughly 270 (170 miles) kilometers east of occupied Crimea. The Khanskaya airfield is home to Russia's 272nd Training Aviation Regiment.

The Russian Defense Ministry did not mention any drones intercepted over the Adygea Republic.

Instead, twelve more drones were shot down over Kursk Oblast, nine over Rostov Oblast, four over Bryansk Oblast, two over Belgorod Oblast, and one over Voronezh Oblast, the Defense Ministry claimed.

All the above-mentioned regions lie at Russia's border with Ukraine and are often targeted in cross-border attacks.

Fifteen more drones were allegedly downed over the Azov Sea, and two over Russian-occupied Crimea.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Ukraine has carried out a number of strikes against airbases and other military facilities in an effort to weaken the more powerful Russian Air Force and curb Moscow's ability to launch devastating aerial attacks against Ukrainian cities.

A Ukrainian drone strike set ablaze a Russian weapons depot storing North Korean ammunition in Bryansk Oblast, Ukraine’s General Staff reported on Oct. 9.