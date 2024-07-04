Skip to content
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, MiG-29, Air Force
Russia claims strike on Ukrainian Air Force base in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Kyiv hasn't confirmed

by Kateryna Hodunova July 4, 2024 3:28 PM 2 min read
Illustrative purposes only: A ground staff directs the Mig-29 fighter jet of the Ukrainian Air Force after a flight during a training session in a military airbase at the Vasylkiv air base on Nov. 23, 2016. (Danil Shamkin/NurPhoto)
The Russian military destroyed a Ukrainian Mig-29 fighter jet that was stationed on the Dovhyntseve airfield in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed on July 4.

The news came after Russian forces carried out an attack against another Ukrainian military airfield in the city of Myrhorod in Poltava Oblast on July 1. The strike resulted in "some losses," according to former Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat.

"There was an attack. There are some losses, but not the ones the enemy claims," he said.

Russia claimed earlier it allegedly destroyed five Su-27 fighter jets which were stationed at the Myrhorod military airbase.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Air Force spokesperson Illia Yevlash refused to give any comments to the Kyiv Independent on reported Russian attacks against Ukrainian airfields.

The attack on the Dovhyntseve airbase was carried out with an Iskander ballistic missile, the Russian Defense Ministry said, publishing video footage of the alleged attack on its Telegram channel.

Reports of earlier attacks drew outrage on social media, with some criticizing the Air Force for failing to properly protect the airfields despite advance warnings and the expected arrival of F-16 fighter jets.

The first Danish F-16s fighter jets are scheduled to arrive in Ukraine this summer. Kyiv expects to receive the aircraft also from the Netherlands, Belgium, and Norway.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Missing Ukrainian journalist found dead in Kharkiv.

Oleksandr Lapshin, a Kharkiv-based journalist and volunteer who disappeared in late May, was found dead on June 29, the head of the investigative department of the police of the Kharkiv Oblast, Serhii Bolvinov told Suspilne on July 3.
