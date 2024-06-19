Skip to content
Denmark announces new aid package for Ukraine focused on F-16s, defense industry

by Martin Fornusek June 19, 2024 11:17 AM 2 min read
COPENHAGEN, DENMARK - MARCH 23: The flag of Denmark is pictured during the international friendly match between Denmark and Switzerland at Parken Stadium on March 23, 2024 in Copenhagen, Denmark. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)
Denmark on June 18 announced its 19th assistance package for Ukraine, including financial support for Ukraine's defense industry, equipment for F-16 fighter jets, and donations from Danish military stocks.

The first Danish F-16s are scheduled to arrive in Ukraine this summer. Kyiv expects to receive the aircraft also from the Netherlands, Belgium, and Norway.

As part of Copenhagen's commitment to supporting Ukraine for the next 10 years, the country has developed a donation model via the Ukrainian defense industry to help directly develop Ukraine's military production.

The 19th package will allow the use of the sum of 1.2 billion Danish kroner (over $170 million) allocated under the two most recent packages to quickly meet Ukraine's needs. The first donations should begin this summer.

"Europe is at a fateful moment. Russia's war against Ukraine has been going on for over two years, and the situation on the battlefield is dire," Danish Foreign Minister Lars Loekke Rasmussen said.

"Investing in the Ukrainian defense industry is an effective and sustainable way to support Ukrainian combat capability, both here and now and in the long term."

Denmark has already allocated 64.8 billion Danish kroner (over $9 billion) in military aid under its Ukraine fund for the period of 2023-2028.

Author: Martin Fornusek
