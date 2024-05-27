Skip to content
Russia claims capture of 2 villages in Kharkiv, Donetsk oblasts, Ukraine hasn't confirmed

by Martin Fornusek May 27, 2024 4:16 PM 1 min read
Cars drive past sigh ‘Donetsk Oblast’ on the border between Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk Oblast on March 16, 2024 in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine. (Arsen Dzodzaiev/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on May 27 that its forces had captured the villages of Netailove in Donetsk Oblast and Ivanivka in northeastern Kharkiv Oblast.

Ukrainian officials have not commented on Russia's claims. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports.

Netailove lies less than 15 kilometers northwest of occupied Donetsk's outskirts. Ukraine's General Staff said on May 27 that fights are ongoing near Netailove, adding that the situation there is "tense."

The crowd-sourced DeepState monitoring site reported overnight on May 27 that Russian forces had advanced near several settlements in Donetsk Oblast and occupied Netailove.

Ivanivka lies around 20 kilometers (12 miles) east of Kupiansk, a town close to Kharkiv Oblast's administrative border with Luhansk Oblast in the east. The Ukrainian military recently said that Russian activity sharply increased in the Kupiansk sector.

Moscow's troops also recently opened another front in the north of Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, but Kyiv said their advance there had been halted.

General Staff: Russian troops halted in Kharkiv sector, Ukraine conducts counterattacks
Ukrainian forces halted Russian troops in the Kharkiv sector and are conducting counteroffensive actions, Ihor Prokhorenko, a representative of the Main Operational Directorate of Ukraine’s General Staff, said at a briefing in Kyiv on May 24.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Martin Fornusek
1:05 PM

Russian strike hits Zaporizhzhia airport terminal.

A Russian attack on May 26 hit the Zaporizhzhia International Airport, said Volodymyr Marchuk, an official at the Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, in a comment for the Kyiv Independent on May 27.
1:54 AM

Russia attacks 10 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces struck 10 communities in Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast in 28 separate attacks throughout the day, the regional administration reported on May 26. No casualties were reported.
