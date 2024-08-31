Russia claims 5 killed, 37 injured in Ukrainian attack against Belgorod Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

A Ukrainian attack on the Russian city of Belgorod and the surrounding region on the evening of Aug. 30 inflicted damage and casualties, claimed the regional governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov.

Ukraine's military has not yet commented on the alleged attack. The Kyiv Independent could not verify any of the claims made by Russian officials.

Gladkov reported a missile attack alert in the oblast at around 8 p.m. local time.

According to Gladkov, one woman and four men were killed at the scene of the alleged attack, and 37 people, including seven children, were injured and hospitalized.

Gladkov alleged that Ukraine used cluster munitions launched from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) in the strike.

Several apartment buildings, commercial enterprises, cars, and unspecified social institutions were allegedly damaged.

Damage was also reported in the nearby village of Dubovoye, Gladkov said on his Telegram channel.

Belgorod Oblast borders Ukraine's Sumy, Kharkiv, and Luhansk oblasts. Claims of rocket or drone attacks against the region have become a common occurrence in recent months.

Russia reportedly often uses Belgorod Oblast as a launching ground for cross-border missile strikes against Ukraine.

Across the border in neighboring Kharkiv, at least seven people were killed, including a child, and another 77 injured in a Russian strike on a 12-story residential building in the city's Industrialnyi district.



















