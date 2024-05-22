Skip to content
News Feed, Kharkiv Oblast, Chuhuiv, Russian attacks, Civilian casualties, Ukraine
Updated: Russian attack on Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast injures 7

by Martin Fornusek May 22, 2024 9:42 AM 1 min read
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov during a press briefing in Kharkiv on May 13, 2024. (Olena Zashko/The Kyiv Independent)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian forces attacked the central part of the Chuhuiv town in Kharkiv Oblast in the morning on May 22, damaging a kindergarten and injuring at least seven people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The victims reportedly include a 28-year-old man and women aged 22, 41, 42, 55, 65, and 77. Five of them have been hospitalized, according to Syniehubov.

No further details have been provided at the moment.

Chuhuiv is a town with a pre-war population of around 30,000. It lies some 35 kilometers (over 22 miles) southeast of Kharkiv, and roughly 50 kilometers (30 miles) south and 70 kilometers (over 40 miles) west of the front lines.

Russian forces launched a new offensive in the north of Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, accompanying the ground campaign with intense strikes against population centers.

Zelensky also said that Ukraine successfully repels Russian assaults in Donetsk Oblast, including the area near the city of Chasiv Yar, which became one of the main strategic targets.
Author: Martin Fornusek
Russia launched counterspace weapon into orbit, US says.

Wood described the move as "troubling." Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder separately said on May 21 the U.S. was monitoring the situation and had a "responsibility to be ready to protect and defend… the space domain."
