Updated: Russian attack on Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast injures 7

Russian forces attacked the central part of the Chuhuiv town in Kharkiv Oblast in the morning on May 22, damaging a kindergarten and injuring at least seven people, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The victims reportedly include a 28-year-old man and women aged 22, 41, 42, 55, 65, and 77. Five of them have been hospitalized, according to Syniehubov.

No further details have been provided at the moment.

Chuhuiv is a town with a pre-war population of around 30,000. It lies some 35 kilometers (over 22 miles) southeast of Kharkiv, and roughly 50 kilometers (30 miles) south and 70 kilometers (over 40 miles) west of the front lines.

Russian forces launched a new offensive in the north of Kharkiv Oblast on May 10, accompanying the ground campaign with intense strikes against population centers.