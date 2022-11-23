Russia's bombardment of Ukraine kills 6, injures 36

This audio is created with AI assistance

National Police Chief Ihor Klymenko said on TV that Russia's Nov. 23 massive bombardment of Ukraine killed six people and injured at least 36. He added that the provided information is accurate as of launch time, while the actual number of casualties is expected to be higher.

Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that Russian strikes hit critical infrastructure in Kyiv.

The Kyiv authorities said that at least one person had been killed and one had been injured in the city. The attack damaged a two-story building in Kyiv, according to the government. Power, water, and mobile connection is damaged in the capital. The city is also left without water.