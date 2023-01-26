Russia attacks Ukraine with missiles on Jan. 26

This audio is created with AI assistance

Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, said that the first missiles have already been intercepted.



Governors of many Ukrainian oblasts urge residents to remain in shelters. Air raid alert is on in all Ukrainian regions.





Earlier, Odesa Oblast Governor Maksym Marchenko reported that Russia prepares to launch a massive missile attack on Ukraine using aircraft and ships.

Late on Jan. 25 Russia attacked Ukraine with drones.

According to the Air Force, Russia launched 24 Iranian-made Shahed-131 and -136 drones from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov.