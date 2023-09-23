Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 17 times in one day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled ten communities in Sumy Oblast, firing 17 times over the course of the day, causing 75 explosions, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Sept. 22.

The communities of Krasnopillia, Khotin, Bilopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Znob-Novgorodske, Putyvl, Yunakivka, Myropillia, Svesa, and Buryn came under fire.

Numerous weapons were used in the attacks, including mortar, mines, artillery shelling, as well as kamikaze drones.

No damage to civilian infrastructure was recorded.

Sumy Oblast is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia. It has been the target of daily Russian shelling and attacks from across the border since parts of the oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022.