News Feed, Donetsk Oblast, Pokrovsk, Avdiivka, Ukraine, Russia, War
Russia attacks residential areas in Donetsk Oblast, killing 3

by Alexander Khrebet April 13, 2024 9:40 PM 2 min read
A five-story apartment block collapsed in Ocheretyne after it was struck by a Russian KAB-500 bomb on April 13, 2024. (Vadym Filashkin/Telegram)
Russian forces attacked several settlements in Donetsk Oblast, killing at least three civilians and injuring four others, the regional authorities reported on April 13.

The embattled Donetsk Oblast, a large part of which is occupied by Russia, suffers daily Russian attacks, often resulting in casualties and large-scale damage as Russian forces advance in several directions.

The regional prosecutors office reported that Russian attacks against residential areas in Pokrovsk and Volnovakha communities killed three people.

Meanwhile, a five-story residential building in Ocheretyne collapsed when a Russian KAB-500 guided bomb struck it, Donetsk Oblast Governor Vadym Filashkin reported.

The first responders rescued an injured woman. Other people may still be under the rubble, but the rescue operation was halted due to the security situation.

A 90-year-old woman was also injured in the backyard of her home in Ocheretyne.

Russia's KAB “smart” bombs, ranging from KAB-250 and KAB-500 to KAB-1500, can be laser-guided or satellite-guided. The KAB-500L, equipped with a high-explosive warhead, is frequently used in Russia's war against Ukraine, although multiple versions of KAB bombs have been used.

The village lies around 15 kilometers (nine miles) west of Avdiivka, a city that fell into Russian hands in February.

Russian artillery barrage also showered Krasnohorivka and Bohoiavlenka, injuring two civilians.

Before Russia’s war broke out in 2014, Krasnohorivka was a satellite city of the regional capital of Donetsk, a major Ukrainian city that fell under Russian control in 2014.

A total of 1,912 people have been reported killed in Donetsk Oblast since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion, and 4,796 others have been reported injured.

However, these numbers do not include the casualty rates in Russian-occupied Volnovakha and Mariupol, as they are currently impossible to calculate. The actual casualty numbers are expected to be much higher.

Ukraine’s ‘angels’ who look after, evacuate civilians left in front-line Donbas
TORSKE-ZAKINTE, DONETSK OBLAST – An armored minibus speeds through the rubble-lined streets of Torske, a front-line village in Donetsk Oblast precariously close to Russian positions. The bus, which belongs to the White Angels — a special unit of Ukraine’s National Police — is on its way to the vill…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Alexander Khrebet
* indicates required
