Russia attacks Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 1, 2023 3:01 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the front-line town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, damaging a fire station, the State Emergency Service said on April 30.

According to the State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the fire station’s roof, windows, and walls were damaged due to the attack. Russia’s shelling also damaged one of the rescue vehicles and destroyed the security guard post near the unit’s facade.

There were no casualties, the State Emergency Service added.

On April 29, Russian forces attacked 19 front-line communities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with artillery and drones. Russian also conducted an airstrike against the village of Preobrazhenka. No casualties were reported.

Russian forces regularly shell Zaporizhzia Oblast and have increased the number of troops in the region, according to Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov.

UK Defense Ministry: Russia sets up fighting positions at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant
By March 2023, Russian troops had established sandbag fighting positions on the roofs of several reactor buildings at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the U.K. Defense Ministry reported on April 27.
Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
