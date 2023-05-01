Russia attacks Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled the front-line town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, damaging a fire station, the State Emergency Service said on April 30.

According to the State Emergency Service in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, the fire station’s roof, windows, and walls were damaged due to the attack. Russia’s shelling also damaged one of the rescue vehicles and destroyed the security guard post near the unit’s facade.

There were no casualties, the State Emergency Service added.

On April 29, Russian forces attacked 19 front-line communities in Zaporizhzhia Oblast with artillery and drones. Russian also conducted an airstrike against the village of Preobrazhenka. No casualties were reported.

Russian forces regularly shell Zaporizhzia Oblast and have increased the number of troops in the region, according to Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov.