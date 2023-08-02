Russian drones attack Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces targeted Kyiv Oblast with Iranian-made drones around 2:20 a.m. local time on Aug. 2, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration reported on Telegram.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko later announced that debris from a drone reportedly fell in the Solomyan district, damaging a non-residential building, and Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district. Emergency services were dispatched to the scene. An explosion was also reported in the Holosiivskyi district.

No casulaties have been reported.

An air raid alert was declared in a number of central and northern regions, as well as in Odesa.