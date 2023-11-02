Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
Update: 2 more killed, 1 injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast

by Nate Ostiller November 2, 2023 2:57 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two men were reported killed and another injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast, the regional prosecutor's office said on Nov. 2.

Authorities discovered the body of a 72-year-old man on Nov. 2 who was killed by an air strike a day earlier in the city of Beryslav.

Russian forces again attacked Beryslav with artillery on the morning of Nov. 2, injuring a 64-year-old man, who was taken to the hospital.

In the Kakhovka district, also in Kherson Oblast, a 60-year-old man was killed by shelling on the same day.

It was previously reported on Nov. 2 that Russian strikes killed at least three and injured four in Kherson Oblast. It is unclear at the time of this publication whether the man killed in Beryslav on Nov 1. but discovered a day later was already listed in the earlier report by Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Beryslav, with a pre-war population of 12,000 lying around 60 kilometers east of Kherson, suffers regular Russian strikes, often by aerial guided bombs or shelling.

Ukrainian authorities ordered a mandatory evacuation on Oct. 25 of 802 children from areas in Kherson Oblast, including Beryslav and Kakhovka, that are regularly attacked by Russian forces.  

Author: Nate Ostiller
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
7:45 AM

US imposes fresh sanctions on multinational network helping Russia.

The U.S. Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Dec. 5 imposed new sanctions targeting an international weapons procurement network that Washington says involves numerous Cyprus-incorporated entities as well as businesses registered in Sweden, Hong Kong, and the Netherlands.
