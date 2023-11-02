Update: 2 more killed, 1 injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two men were reported killed and another injured in Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast, the regional prosecutor's office said on Nov. 2.

Authorities discovered the body of a 72-year-old man on Nov. 2 who was killed by an air strike a day earlier in the city of Beryslav.

Russian forces again attacked Beryslav with artillery on the morning of Nov. 2, injuring a 64-year-old man, who was taken to the hospital.

In the Kakhovka district, also in Kherson Oblast, a 60-year-old man was killed by shelling on the same day.

It was previously reported on Nov. 2 that Russian strikes killed at least three and injured four in Kherson Oblast. It is unclear at the time of this publication whether the man killed in Beryslav on Nov 1. but discovered a day later was already listed in the earlier report by Governor Oleksandr Prokudin.

Beryslav, with a pre-war population of 12,000 lying around 60 kilometers east of Kherson, suffers regular Russian strikes, often by aerial guided bombs or shelling.

Ukrainian authorities ordered a mandatory evacuation on Oct. 25 of 802 children from areas in Kherson Oblast, including Beryslav and Kakhovka, that are regularly attacked by Russian forces.