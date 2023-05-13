Russia attacks critical infrastructure in Khmelnytsky Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

A critical infrastructure facility was hit in western Ukraine's Khmelnytsky region in the early hours of May 13 during Russia's latest attack on Ukraine, local military administration reported on Telegram.

The facility is located outside of populated areas, according to the administration. First responders are working at the scene.

The administration didn't specify the scope of the damage and didn't report on any casualties.

Air raid alerts went off in many Ukrainian regions, including Khmelnytsky Oblast at around 3 a.m. local time.

Air defense was at work in Kyiv region in the early hours of May 13, as well as southern Mykolaiv region. Three people were injured as a result of the Russian strike on Mykolaiv in the early hours of May 13, city Mayor Oleksandr Sienkevych reported on his official Telegram.

Kyiv City Military Administration reported in the morning that Ukraine's air defense shot down all Iranian-made Shahed drones that were launched toward the capital by the Russian forces.