Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russia attacks 9 border communities in Sumy Oblast 25 times

by Liliane Bivings July 2, 2023 1:24 AM 1 min read
The Russian military launched 25 attacks at nine border communities in Sumy Oblast on June 28, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on the Telegram messaging app.

Russian attacks targeted the communities of Esmanska, Myropilska, Krasnopilska, Hlukhivska, Bilopilska, Velykopysarivska, Shalyhynska, Yunakivska, Khotinska, according to the administration.

A total of  140 explosions were recorded across the nine communities, the post said, resulting from Russian mortar attacks, artillery shelling, and mines.

In the Esmanska community, a power line was damaged as a result of shelling and in the Myropilska community, a home and a tractor were damaged due to mortar attacks. No casualties among the civilian population were reported.

Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast lies on the border with Russia and has been the target of daily attacks by Russia from across the border since Ukraine liberated parts of the oblast from Russian occupation in April 2022.

A year into full-scale invasion, West struggles to seize Russian assets for Ukraine
Hundreds of potential international investors met with top Ukrainian and Western officials in London in late June to discuss how to rebuild the country, ravaged by Russia’s war. Those attending the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC) were unanimous — Russia should foot the bill. Said bill is devast…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Query
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
