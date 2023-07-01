Russia attacks 9 border communities in Sumy Oblast 25 times

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military launched 25 attacks at nine border communities in Sumy Oblast on June 28, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on the Telegram messaging app.

Russian attacks targeted the communities of Esmanska, Myropilska, Krasnopilska, Hlukhivska, Bilopilska, Velykopysarivska, Shalyhynska, Yunakivska, Khotinska, according to the administration.

A total of 140 explosions were recorded across the nine communities, the post said, resulting from Russian mortar attacks, artillery shelling, and mines.

In the Esmanska community, a power line was damaged as a result of shelling and in the Myropilska community, a home and a tractor were damaged due to mortar attacks. No casualties among the civilian population were reported.

Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast lies on the border with Russia and has been the target of daily attacks by Russia from across the border since Ukraine liberated parts of the oblast from Russian occupation in April 2022.