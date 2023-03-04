Russian attacks across 8 Ukrainian regions kill 4, injure 12 civilians over past 24 hours

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched attacks on eight regions across Ukraine over the past 24 hours, killing at least four and wounding 12, local authorities said early on March 4.

A 52-year-old civilian man was injured by Russian shelling of the village of Berestove in the Kupiansk area of the northeastern Kharkiv Oblast. He was hospitalized, according to Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

At least nine residential buildings and a healthcare facility were damaged in Kupiansk, while several commercial buildings and garages were completely destroyed, Syniehubov said.

The governor reported that a 37-year-old civilian was killed in the Chuhuiv district of the oblast after stepping on a mine.

Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, damaging four houses and a power line, Serhii Lysak, the local governor, said. The Marhanets community of the oblast also came under fire over the past 24 hours. There were no casualties reported.

In the eastern Donetsk Oblast, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko reported that two people were killed over the past 24 hours. One person was killed in Maksymilianivka and another in Siversk. One person was injured in Chasiv Yar and one in an unspecified settlement in the Lysychansk area, Kyrylenko said.

Luhansk Oblast Governor Serhiy Haidai said that Russian troops continue trying to advance in the area of Kreminna, throwing more heavy equipment into the battle. The situation in the region remains difficult, he said.

In the southeastern Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Moscow forces shelled the civilian infrastructure in the areas of 14 settlements with 18 reports about the destruction of houses and infrastructure sites received, Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration reported. The consequences of the attacks are being verified.

Meanwhile, in southern Ukraine, Kherson Oblast Military Administration reported that Russia shelled the region 69 times over the past day, using mortars, artillery, tanks, UAVs, and MLRS. The liberated city of Kherson came under Russian fire four times, with the apartment buildings and a utility company getting damaged.

The Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast killed one and injured ten people, according to the administration.

