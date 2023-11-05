Russia attacks 7 settlements in Sumy Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance
Russian forces shelled the Sumy Oblast border 23 times on Nov. 5, causing 85 explosions across seven communities, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
The attacks hit the settlements of Myropillia, Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, Yunakivka, Krasnopillia, Seredyna-Buda, and Esman.
No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.
Throughout the day, Russian troops attacked the border with multiple weapons, including mines and rocket launchers.
Multi-wave attacks are a daily occurrence for the communities along the Sumy Oblast border.